Earthquake Forces Judge Judy Into Recess
By B&C Staff
The 5.4 earthquake that hit Southern California Tuesday interrupted taping for syndicated court show Judge Judy.
The show stopped taping immediately when the tremors felt but resumed filming later in the day.
All of the local Los Angeles stations were continuing to cover the earthquake live Tuesday afternoon, as were several cable news outlets.
