Earnings Jump At Viacom

Viacom on Thursday became

the latest media company to report sharply higher earnings for the second

quarter thanks to a rebounding economy and a buoyant advertising market.





Net earnings rose to $420

million, or 69 cents a share, up 52% from $277 million, or 46 cents a share, a

year ago.





On the company's earnings conference

call with analysts, Executive Chairman Sumner Redstone sounded particularly

upbeat.





"With six months under our belt in this

calendar year, day after day our confidence continues to grow as the emerging

economy recovery builds. Now of course we're not all the way back, but the

light is brighter than it's been for some time," Redstone said. "Consumers are

returning to the marketplace, marketers are beginning to spend again to grow

revenues and capture share and Viacom, Viacom, with the leading entertainment

brands, strong audience connections, is now and will continue to benefit from

the upswing in confidence and the upswing in spending."





Revenue at Viacom's media networks

group rose 6% to $2.1 billion. Because revenue from Viacom's movie business was

down 10%, the company's total revenue was up only slightly to $2.1 billion.





Domestic advertising

revenues increased 4% as the strong scatter market more than offset the impact

of a weaker 2009 upfront, the company said.





The ad revenue growth was

significantly lower than at Time Warner and Discovery, which reported earnings

earlier this week. But Viacom COO Paul Dooley said that the advertising rebound

was stronger with marketers seeking older consumers.





"It's important to note that our older

skewing networks like the TV Lands, the Nick at Nites and to some extent CMT

are very high demand networks and are pacing at great growth rates," Dooley

said. "The majority of our demos that we have to sell are in the younger

skewing demographics and those have recovered at a slower rate than the older

skewing demos. We are seeing an acceleration in the advertisers who are advertising

to the younger demos and we think that, combined with the new upfront that we

just completed, will help us launch our advertising revenues and accelerate the

growth there."





Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman added that

ad revenue growth has been improving quarter by quarter.





"Once we get into October and into the

December quarter, we will benefit from this upfront where we have greater

volume than last year at higher pricing," Dauman said. "We see no reason why

the scatter market shouldn't continue to be strong and we'll be able to ride

the solid ratings that we have at our key networks and our objective is to keep

that sequential growth going."





Operating income for the

media networks group was up 14% to $789 million in the quarter. Viacom said

growth in advertising and distribution income was offset by higher programming

costs. Losses from the Rock Band video game were lower, the company said.





Viacom cited ratings

turnaround at many of its networks, including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central,

BET and TVLand, crediting slates of new and returning programming. Programming

expenses were up 10% in the second quarter and are expected to remain that high

in the current quarter, Dooley said. Normally, the company aims for programming

cost increases in the mid-single digit range.





While some of the

programming giving MTV a boost might be seen as controversial, Dauman said in

response to a question that content issues are not scaring off sponsors.





"Actually there were some issues when Jersey Shore first launched," Dauman said.

"Now we have advertisers scrambling to get on it. We have advertisers who want

to be wall to wall in particular episode . . . we're turning them away."





Other expenses will also be

going up at the networks. "We will be increasing the compensation line, which

we held pretty tight last year," Dooley said.





Viacom continued to post

equity losses from its Epix joint venture. But Dooley said the company expected

it to approach break-even by the end of the year and Dauman said that Epix

would be announcing a new distribution agreement "pretty shortly."



