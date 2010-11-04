Earnings Jump at Scripps Networks

Scripps

Networks Interactive cooked up a big increase in third-quarter profits, with a

strong ad market boosting its cable channels.

Net

income rose 56% to $102 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with $65.3

million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenues

increased 40% to $509 million. Excluding Travel Channel, acquired last

year, revenue increased 22% to $445 million.

"Scripps

Networks Interactive had an outstanding third quarter, benefitting from robust

affiliate revenue growth and continued strong advertising demand, particularly

for our targeted lifestyle television networks," said Kenneth W. Lowe,

chairman, president and chief executive officer, in a statement. "All of

our networks and our online shopping related businesses contributed to

double-digit revenue and earnings growth."

Scripps

said profits at its Lifestyle Media segment rose 55% to $232 million, including

the results from the Travel Channel. Advertising revenue was up 34% to $316 million.

Excluding Travel Channel, ad revenue was up 18%. The company said that the ad

market continues to be strong, with scatter prices running 20% above upfront.

At the same time, there were few cancellations of upfront ad buys heading into

the first quarter.

Adding

the Travel Channel also boosted programming expenses, which were $98.7 million,

up 24%. Without Travel Channel, programming expenses rose 5.7%.

HGTV's

revenue was up 14% to $174 million.

Food

Network's revenue was up 35% to $160 million.

DIY

Network's revenue was up 29% to $22.8 million.

Revenue

at Travel Channel increased 14% to $62.3 million, on a pro-forma basis. "The

acquisition of Travel Cannel was a win for the company. Every indicator is

moving in the right direction," said CFO Joe Nicastro. The network is on track

to be accretive in terms of segment profits and overall earnings per share, he

said. Under the Scripps ad sales staff (a deal under which Discovery Communications

sold Travel Channel ads ended, saving Scripps $20 million a year), the network

has a broader list of advertisers and has reduced the amount of airtime devoted

to direct response ads from 30% to a level in the high teens. The network

gets about 10% more for spot advertising than it does from direct response.

Travel Channel was also able to increase its ad rates during the upfront.

Revenue

at Cooking Channel was $12.2 million, up 9.3%. Scripps paid $40 million

in launch fees to cable operators to rebrand from the old Fine Living Network,

but the conversion appears to be paying off. Scripps said total day

audiences for the new Cooking Channel are up 43% and primetime ratings are up

15%. Ad rates on CPM (cost-per-thousand viewers) basis for Cooking Channel are

about 85% of those on Food Network. They were 65% of those rates when the

channel was Fine Living

Revenue

at Great American Country rose 18% to $7.6 million.

Revenue

from digital businesses rose 23% to $21.5 million.