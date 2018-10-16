E! Premieres ‘Nightly Pop’ Oct. 29

E! is premiering the weekly pop culture show Nightly Pop Monday, Oct. 29, following the Busy Phillips series Busy Tonight. It will air 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. E! said the show delivers “quick-witted, unexpected and relatable commentary centered around the biggest pop culture stories of the week.”

Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker host, along with social influencer Hunter March.

“As our audience’s appetite for entertainment grows, the addition of Nightly Pop will provide our viewers a weekly dose of primetime pop culture commentary that offers a new perspective in late night with E! News,” said John Najarian, executive VP and general manager of E! News and Digital. “By further expanding our programming, E! News continues to elevate and solidify its position as the leading entertainment pop culture news among our competitors.”

Stewart is host of E!’s Daily Pop. Nina Parker is an E! News correspondent. March hosts Netflix competition show Sugar Rush.