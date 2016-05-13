E! to Cover NBCU Upfront Red Carpet

NBCUniversal’s E! entertainment and pop culture network said it will cover the red carpet at NBCU’s upfront event on May 16.

The network will be livestreaming, with E! News hosts Jason Kennedy and Maria Menounos interviewing stars from shows on the company’s broadcast and cable channels.

“E! will connect viewers to their favorite stars in real time – delivering fun, authentic and candid interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment from this exclusive red carpet event,” the network said in a statement.