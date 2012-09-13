Trending

Dubuc Gets Bigger Job at A+E Networks

By

Nancy Dubuc, who boosted History to the top of the cable
ratings, has been appointed president, entertainment and media at A+E Networks.

Dubuc, who had been in charge of History and Lifetime at
A+E, will now oversee all content creation, brand development, and marketing
for all of A+E Networks' channels and oversee the company's international and
digital divisions.

Dubuc will report to A+E CEO Abbe Raven, and will have
A&E Network president Bob DeBitetto, executive VP Dan Suratt and executive
VP Steve Ronson reporting to her. The changes take effect immediately.

"A+E Networks is a leading global media company whose
primary product is content," Raven said in a statement. "Nancy is one of the
most dynamic and creative executives working in media today.  Having all our global brands and content
creation under her purview brings a natural synergy given her track record of
success."

Since being put in charge in 2007, Dubuc has turned History
into a favorite with young men and turned it into a top five cable networks in
nearly every demo.  History's Hatfields & McCoys set viewership
record for cable with more than 62 million viewer tuning in over the
mini-series' three nights.

After Lifetime was made a part of A+E, Dubuc was put in
charge of the women's network in 2010 and has helped it make a comeback, with
shows like Dance Moms and The Client List.

"A+E Networks has been my home for over a decade," said
Dubuc. "I am so proud of these brands and my A+E colleagues who are truly the
best in the business. I look forward to this next chapter working with Abbe and
leading the network teams to new heights, expanding our global footprint and
increasing our digital content offerings."