Dubuc Gets Bigger Job at A+E Networks
Nancy Dubuc, who boosted History to the top of the cable
ratings, has been appointed president, entertainment and media at A+E Networks.
Dubuc, who had been in charge of History and Lifetime at
A+E, will now oversee all content creation, brand development, and marketing
for all of A+E Networks' channels and oversee the company's international and
digital divisions.
Dubuc will report to A+E CEO Abbe Raven, and will have
A&E Network president Bob DeBitetto, executive VP Dan Suratt and executive
VP Steve Ronson reporting to her. The changes take effect immediately.
"A+E Networks is a leading global media company whose
primary product is content," Raven said in a statement. "Nancy is one of the
most dynamic and creative executives working in media today. Having all our global brands and content
creation under her purview brings a natural synergy given her track record of
success."
Since being put in charge in 2007, Dubuc has turned History
into a favorite with young men and turned it into a top five cable networks in
nearly every demo. History's Hatfields & McCoys set viewership
record for cable with more than 62 million viewer tuning in over the
mini-series' three nights.
After Lifetime was made a part of A+E, Dubuc was put in
charge of the women's network in 2010 and has helped it make a comeback, with
shows like Dance Moms and The Client List.
"A+E Networks has been my home for over a decade," said
Dubuc. "I am so proud of these brands and my A+E colleagues who are truly the
best in the business. I look forward to this next chapter working with Abbe and
leading the network teams to new heights, expanding our global footprint and
increasing our digital content offerings."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.