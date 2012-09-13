Dubuc Gets Bigger Job at A+E Networks

Nancy Dubuc, who boosted History to the top of the cable

ratings, has been appointed president, entertainment and media at A+E Networks.

Dubuc, who had been in charge of History and Lifetime at

A+E, will now oversee all content creation, brand development, and marketing

for all of A+E Networks' channels and oversee the company's international and

digital divisions.

Dubuc will report to A+E CEO Abbe Raven, and will have

A&E Network president Bob DeBitetto, executive VP Dan Suratt and executive

VP Steve Ronson reporting to her. The changes take effect immediately.

"A+E Networks is a leading global media company whose

primary product is content," Raven said in a statement. "Nancy is one of the

most dynamic and creative executives working in media today. Having all our global brands and content

creation under her purview brings a natural synergy given her track record of

success."

Since being put in charge in 2007, Dubuc has turned History

into a favorite with young men and turned it into a top five cable networks in

nearly every demo. History's Hatfields & McCoys set viewership

record for cable with more than 62 million viewer tuning in over the

mini-series' three nights.

After Lifetime was made a part of A+E, Dubuc was put in

charge of the women's network in 2010 and has helped it make a comeback, with

shows like Dance Moms and The Client List.

"A+E Networks has been my home for over a decade," said

Dubuc. "I am so proud of these brands and my A+E colleagues who are truly the

best in the business. I look forward to this next chapter working with Abbe and

leading the network teams to new heights, expanding our global footprint and

increasing our digital content offerings."