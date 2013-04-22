Dubuc to Become CEO at A+E; Raven Named Chairman

Nancy Dubuc, whose programming boosted History and Lifetime,

has been appointed president and CEO of A+E Networks, succeeding Abbe Raven,

who is being elevated to chairman.

As chairman, effective June 1, Raven will be responsible for

A+E Networks' long-term business and revenue opportunities and public policy

initiatives. Dubuc, as the third CEO in A+E's 30-year history, will oversee the

day-to-day operations of the company, with the brand groups and business

divisions reporting to her.

A+E Networks is a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and

Hearst.

"A+E Networks is the global media powerhouse it is today

because of Abbe's leadership and vision," said A+E directors Anne Sweeney, cochairman

Disney Media Networks and president Disney/ABC Television Group, and Steven

Swartz, president and COO of Hearst Corp., in a joint statement. "Abbe and Nancy have enjoyed one of the most

successful partnerships in our business. Together, over the last several years,

they have built some of the strongest brands in media. We look forward to the

company's next chapter as Abbe becomes chairman and Nancy steps into her

expanded new role as president and CEO and leads the company into the future."

In September, Dubuc was appointed by Raven as president of

entertainment and media at A+E Networks, which put her in charge of all content

creation for the company's cable networks-A&E, History and Lifetime. She

was also made responsible for marketing, brand development, international and

digital.

"I am delighted that our next president and CEO has been

chosen from within our own ranks once again," Raven said. "A+E Networks'

culture has always been about rewarding success and encouraging innovation.

Nancy is one of the most talented executives working in media today-a decisive

leader, with her hallmark drive and determination. I am so proud of what Nancy,

the management team and our employees have accomplished and I know they will

take A+E Networks to new heights."

Raven became president and CEO of A&E Television

Networks in 2005. She had been president of A&E Network and The Biography

Channel, helping to revive A&E with real-life programming such as Dog the Bounty Hunter. Before that, she ran

the History Channel. A former teacher, Raven's first job at the company was

answering phones and copying scripts.

Dubuc was made president of Lifetime in 2010 by Raven. Dubuc

had already been running History since 2007.

"I built my career here and I thank Anne and Steve for their

confidence and trust. Abbe has been a great mentor and partner for over 10

years," Dubuc said. "She created a corporate culture at A+E Networks where

creativity thrives and as a result we cultivated some of the most powerful

global brands in media. The biggest lesson I learned from her is that a great

leader is nothing without a great team. I would like to thank all my colleagues

for their continued support as we write this next chapter together. We have a

powerful portfolio of brands that are well-positioned for future growth, both

domestically and internationally."

With Dubuc at the helm, History moved from being the World

War II channel, popular with Tony Soprano and Tiger Woods, to one of the top five

cable network with shows such as Ice Road

Truckers, Ax Men and Pawn Stars.

Under Dubuc, History moved into scripted programming, with

series and miniseries such as Hatfields

& McCoys, The Bible, and Vikings drawing big ratings.

History and Lifetime is currently in production of Bonnie & Clyde, a two-night

miniseries expected to air later this year.

Since Dubuc was named to run Lifetime, the network has

bounced back with programs like Dance

Moms and The Client List joining

stalwarts as Army Wives, Drop Dead Diva and Project Runway.

Before being put in charge of History, Dubuc was senior VP,

programming, at A&E Networks. Her first job at A&E was director,

historical programming for History.

In

addition to its three big networks, A+E owns LMN, H2, LRW, Military History, History

en Espanol, Crime & Investigation Network, Lifetime Digital, A+E Networks

International and A+E Networks Consumer Products.