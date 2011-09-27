Doyle Stepping Down From CEO Post at MEC

Lee Doyle is stepping down as CEO for North America of MEC, one of GroupM's media agencies.

Charles Courtier, CEO Global for MEC will manage the agency's North American operations until a new CEO is in place.

Doyle, who had been with MEC for 12 years, has decided to take a new direction in his career within GroupM and its parent, WPP, according to a release from the agency. His new role will be announced "in due course," the release said.

"After 12 years here, I have decided that the time is right for me to try something new in my career," Doyle said in a statement. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished. I leave behind an extraordinarily talented group of people and a robust business. MEC is good at change. It's what we do best and this is an opportunity for the agency to take a new direction. I can't wait to see what's round the next corner."

Courtier said that Doyle has been "hugely influential" at the agency. "Under his tenure the agency has grown by 40%, a stunning achievement. But it's not goodbye -- Lee is committed to the group and vice versa-we will see him in a new role soon."