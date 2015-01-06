‘Downton Abbey’ Returns Strong for PBS
Downton Abbey made its U.S. premiere of its fifth season to 10.1 million viewers on Sunday.
While that was just short of the 10.2 million that watched last year’s premiere, it still ranked as PBS’ second-best broadcast in its history.
Between 9:00-10:15 p.m., PBS was the second most-watched network on Sunday (based on weighted metered market program averages).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.