DoubleVerify, Roku Team Up To Fight Streaming Ad Fraud

DoubleVerify and Roku said they would extend their efforts to investigate and prevent ad fraud affecting streaming video.

The companies started working together last year and said they managed to neutralize SmokeScreen, a sophisticated ad fraud scheme that targeted connected TV devices.

Under the new agreement, the companies will use each others’ anti-fraud technology and share resources going forward. The partnership will focus on continuous monitoring, analysis and collaboration to respond to new threats, ensuring that advertisers can trust in the integrity of their CTV ad placements.

"Combating ad fraud demands collective action and innovation,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Our successful partnership with Roku on SmokeScreen was just the beginning. As we move forward, our combined data and technology resources will empower us to identify and address emerging threats, safeguarding advertisers’ investments in the rapidly growing CTV landscape."

Roku uses Advertising Watermark technology as part of its OneView ad bing platform. The watermark is designed to validate the authenticity of video ads originating on Roku. DoubleVerify has a Fraud Lab and anti-fraud solutions that detect scams.

“Our Advertising Watermark technology is instrumental in combating device and app spoofing,” said Adam Markey, director of product management, ad platform at Roku. “Our partnership with DV enhances our collective capabilities to secure the TV streaming advertising ecosystem. Together, we are committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and confidence for advertisers and partners.”