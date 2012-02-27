Donna Speciale
After weeks of rumor and speculation, Donna
Speciale became the latest of a handful of top
agency executives crossing over to see if the
grass is really greener in network sales.
Leaving MediaVest, where she had been
president, Speciale joins Turner Broadcasting
in March. She will be responsible for TNT,
TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network and
Adult Swim, reporting to David
Levy, president of sales, distribution
and sports for Turner.
Speciale signed on after executive
VP Linda Yaccarino, who had
some of the same responsibilities,
left for NBCUniversal.
While the well-liked Speciale
does not have any sales experience,
she will be joining an experienced
team. And Speciale’s former
colleagues on the buy side
believe she will be an asset as
the upfronts roll around. Having
someone who is not totally
engrained on the sales side will
give Turner a fresh perspective,
one buyer said. “I’m sure she’s
going to make an impact.”
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.