After weeks of rumor and speculation, Donna

Speciale became the latest of a handful of top

agency executives crossing over to see if the

grass is really greener in network sales.

Leaving MediaVest, where she had been

president, Speciale joins Turner Broadcasting

in March. She will be responsible for TNT,

TBS, truTV, Cartoon Network and

Adult Swim, reporting to David

Levy, president of sales, distribution

and sports for Turner.

Speciale signed on after executive

VP Linda Yaccarino, who had

some of the same responsibilities,

left for NBCUniversal.

While the well-liked Speciale

does not have any sales experience,

she will be joining an experienced

team. And Speciale’s former

colleagues on the buy side

believe she will be an asset as

the upfronts roll around. Having

someone who is not totally

engrained on the sales side will

give Turner a fresh perspective,

one buyer said. “I’m sure she’s

going to make an impact.”