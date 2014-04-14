Dollars & Sense: The Buyers

Dollars & Sense

Chris Geraci

Agency: OMD

Title: President of national broadcast

Top Clients: Pepsi, Visa and McDonald’s

2012 Buying: $13.2 billion*

Todd Gordon

Agency: Mediabrands’ MagnaGlobal

Title: Executive VP, U.S. director

Top Clients: Hyundai, Kia, L’Oreal and Merck

2012 Buying: $14.6 billion*

Michael Law

Agency: Dentsu Aegis Network

Title: Executive VP, managing director, video investment

Top Clients: General Motors, Pfizer, Home Depot

2012 Buying: $8.2 billion*

Christine Merrifield

Agency: MediaVest

Title: President, investment

Top Clients: Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart

2012 Buying: $9.6 billion*

John Nitti

Agency: Zenith

Title: President, activation

Top Clients: General Mills, Toyota and Verizon

2012 Buying: $10.9 billion*

Amanda Richman

Agency: Starcom USA

Title: President

Top Clients: Allstate, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Samsung

2012 Buying: $11.1 billion*

Rino Scanzoni

Agency: GroupM

Title: Chief investment officer

Top Clients: American Express, Ford and Unilever

2012 Buying: $26.9 billion*

Lia Silkworth

Agency: Tapestry

Title: Executive VP, managing director

Top Clients: Kraft, Kellogg’s and Samsung

2012 Buying: Not available

*Source: RECMA. Buying figures include all media for 2012, the most recent data available.