Dollars & Sense: The Buyers
Chris Geraci
Agency: OMD
Title: President of national broadcast
Top Clients: Pepsi, Visa and McDonald’s
2012 Buying: $13.2 billion*
Todd Gordon
Agency: Mediabrands’ MagnaGlobal
Title: Executive VP, U.S. director
Top Clients: Hyundai, Kia, L’Oreal and Merck
2012 Buying: $14.6 billion*
Michael Law
Agency: Dentsu Aegis Network
Title: Executive VP, managing director, video investment
Top Clients: General Motors, Pfizer, Home Depot
2012 Buying: $8.2 billion*
Christine Merrifield
Agency: MediaVest
Title: President, investment
Top Clients: Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble and Walmart
2012 Buying: $9.6 billion*
John Nitti
Agency: Zenith
Title: President, activation
Top Clients: General Mills, Toyota and Verizon
2012 Buying: $10.9 billion*
Amanda Richman
Agency: Starcom USA
Title: President
Top Clients: Allstate, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Samsung
2012 Buying: $11.1 billion*
Rino Scanzoni
Agency: GroupM
Title: Chief investment officer
Top Clients: American Express, Ford and Unilever
2012 Buying: $26.9 billion*
Lia Silkworth
Agency: Tapestry
Title: Executive VP, managing director
Top Clients: Kraft, Kellogg’s and Samsung
2012 Buying: Not available
*Source: RECMA. Buying figures include all media for 2012, the most recent data available.
