Dolgen Takes Reins as Head of BuzzFeed Studios

BuzzFeed named Lauren Dolgen, previously with Vice and a long-time MTV exec, as head of BuzzFeed Studios.

In her new role, Dolgen will oversee development of original products for BuzzFeed partners on TV, subscription VOD, film and digital. She will work with talent and intellectual property from BuzzFeed, BuzzFeed Media and BuzzFeed Media Brands.

She will report to BuzzFeed founder and CEO Jonah Peretti.

“Lauren’s fun, irreverent sensibility, her great eye for talent, and her obsession with pop culture make her the perfect fit for BuzzFeed. Her track record and relationships are incredibly strong, and I’m excited to work with her to capture the opportunity with our Studio business and expand what we can do creatively across all platforms,” said Peretti.

Dolgen had been head of West Coast development for Viceland, the cable channel join venter between Vice and A+E Networks. Before joining Viceland, she was with MTV for 20 year, leaving as executive VP, series development and head of unscripted development.

“I am excited about the endless creative possibilities at Buzzfeed, and I have huge respect for its teams creating tons of great content every day — from news to entertainment to the glorious food porn to, of course, the quizzes that I can’t get enough of. I love that it’s a place that is playful, but doesn’t shy away from the issues important to its audience. It’s an extraordinary world to dive into and I’m grateful to Jonah for giving me a shot to build on the work of its amazing people,” said Dolgen.