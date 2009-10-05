DIY Network Renews ‘King of Dirt'
DIY Network has renewed King of Dirt for a second season, according to representatives of producer Original Media.
The new season, which is already in production, launches in spring 2010.
The series follows in-your-face, Brooklyn-born landscaper Gino Panero, whose company operates in the New York tri-state area.
