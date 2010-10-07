Disney/ESPN Extend Carriage Deal with FiOS
Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group said it signed
a new long-term carriage agreement with Verizon that expands the services FiOS
TV subscribers receive.
Among the new services are ESPN Goal Line, ESPN 3D
and Disney Junior, plus mobile programming and live online streaming of several
ESPN networks. Those networks will be made available on an authenticated basis.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"We're very excited to begin offering our FiOS
subscribers this new variety of ESPN and Disney programming," said Terry
Denson, Verizon VP for content strategy and acquisition, in a statement.
"We continue to meet the goal of providing our customers with the newest
programming available on every platform, whether it's on the TV screen, online
or on mobile devices."
"This new agreement represents the ever-evolving landscape of the media
industry. Gone are the days of linear channel distribution only - we are
tasked with helping our affiliates grow their businesses on multiple platforms,
and this deal reflects that," said David Preschlack, executive VP, affiliate
sales and marketing at Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group.
