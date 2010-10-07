Disney/ESPN Extend Carriage Deal with FiOS

Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group said it signed

a new long-term carriage agreement with Verizon that expands the services FiOS

TV subscribers receive.

Among the new services are ESPN Goal Line, ESPN 3D

and Disney Junior, plus mobile programming and live online streaming of several

ESPN networks. Those networks will be made available on an authenticated basis.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We're very excited to begin offering our FiOS

subscribers this new variety of ESPN and Disney programming," said Terry

Denson, Verizon VP for content strategy and acquisition, in a statement.

"We continue to meet the goal of providing our customers with the newest

programming available on every platform, whether it's on the TV screen, online

or on mobile devices."

"This new agreement represents the ever-evolving landscape of the media

industry. Gone are the days of linear channel distribution only - we are

tasked with helping our affiliates grow their businesses on multiple platforms,

and this deal reflects that," said David Preschlack, executive VP, affiliate

sales and marketing at Disney and ESPN Media Networks Group.