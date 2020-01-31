Disney Plus to Debut ‘Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made’ Feb. 7

Disney Plus movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made premieres on the streaming net Friday, Feb. 7. Tom McCarthy directed the project, which is based on the book by the same name that was authored by Stephan Pastis.

Timmy Failure follows the exploits of Timmy who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. Clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.

McCarthy directed the film Spotlight, which got the best picture Academy Award in 2016.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is written by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis. The producers are Jim Whitaker and McCarthy, with Michael Bederman and Kate Churchill the executive producers.