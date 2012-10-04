Disney Signs Distribution Agreement With Cablevision

The Walt Disney Co. signed a new distribution agreement with

Cablevision Systems that provides carriage of Disney's sports, entertainment

and news programming over multiple platforms including mobile.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but

Cablevision will launch new services from Disney including it tablet based

Watch products, the broadband ESPN3 and ESPN 3D. Cablevision will also carry

ABC News' upcoming joint venture with Univision for a 24-hour English language

channel aimed at Hispanics.

The companies said the deal covers 70 services including

retransmission for ABC owned stations in New York and Philadelphia.

The deal also expands the TV-Everywhere universe.

Cablevision customers will have access to Disney content via authentication

in-home and out of home on computers, smartphones, tablets and game consoles.

"This significant agreement ensures that our customers will

continue to have access to dozens of ABC, Disney and ESPN networks for years to

come and, for the first time, they will be able to enjoy Disney and ESPN

programming outside the home," Jim Dolan, Cablevision's president and CEO, said

in a statement. "It includes the launch of new services, like ESPN3, and

expanded availability of high-quality On Demand content, which is a key element

of our video strategy and value proposition to customers."

"Working with Cablevision, we're able to strengthen the

value of the multichannel subscription by delivering 24/7 live access to our

content, which is at the core of our collective commitment to sports fans."

John Skipper, president, cochair of Disney Media Networks and president of ESPN Inc.