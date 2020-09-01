Disney Plus Series Examines Animal Kingdom

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom premieres on Disney Plus Sept. 25. There are eight episodes and Josh Gad narrates.

National Geographic produces the series, which “gives viewers an all-encompassing backstage pass to explore the magic behind two of the world’s most beloved animal experiences, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT,” said Disney Plus. “Viewers get unprecedented access to some of the most rare and beautiful creatures on the planet and meet the animal care experts who have formed remarkable bonds with the parks’ 5,000 plus animals.”

The series looks at gorilla baby Grace, giraffe Kenya, lion Dakari and hippo Gus, among many other animals.

Gad voiced Olaf in the Frozen movies.

Some of the technology that’s used in Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom includes custom-built GoPro housings, 18-foot cranes and underwater camera systems.”