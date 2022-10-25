Disney Plus Unwraps Special Holiday Trailer for This Marvel Studios Franchise
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' debuts November 25
Disney Plus in November will stream a holiday special based on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, according to the show's official trailer.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which premieres November 25 on the streaming service, showcases the Guardians, who head to earth on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for one of its members, according to Disney Plus.
The special stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.
Executive producers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Gunn, Sara Smith and Simon Hatt, said Disney Plus.■
