Disney Plus to Stream New Season of Marvel’s ‘What If …?’ Series Over Consecutive Nights in December

Streaming service Disney Plus will spread some Marvel-themed holiday cheer to viewers with the December 22 second season debut of its animated series What If …?, with new episodes running over consecutive nights.

The nine-episode, Marvel Studios-produced series continues the journey as series host “The Watcher” guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the company. This season is expected to feature such MCU characters as Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, according to Disney Plus.

Disney Plus debuted the first season of What If ...? in 2021. Season two of What If …? is executive produced by Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.