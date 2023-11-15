Disney Plus to Stream New Season of Marvel’s ‘What If …?’ Series Over Consecutive Nights in December
Animated series to debut second season on December 22
Streaming service Disney Plus will spread some Marvel-themed holiday cheer to viewers with the December 22 second season debut of its animated series What If …?, with new episodes running over consecutive nights.
The nine-episode, Marvel Studios-produced series continues the journey as series host “The Watcher” guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the company. This season is expected to feature such MCU characters as Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, according to Disney Plus.
Disney Plus debuted the first season of What If ...? in 2021. Season two of What If …? is executive produced by Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Most Popular
By Staff