Disney Plus To Develop ‘The Santa Clause’ Limited Series

Disney Plus is developing a limited series based on the hit film series The Santa Clause, with actor Tim Allen reprising his role as Santa Claus.

The series, executive produced by Allen along with Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina, will feature Allen in his iconic role as Scott Calvin (a.k.a. Santa Claus), which he played in three movies: 1994’s The Santa Clause, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Disney Plus’ series description has Allen’s character on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the pole.

With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Calvin sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole, said the streaming service.

The announcement comes on the heels of a February Disney Plus revival of Disney Channel animated series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. ■