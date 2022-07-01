Disney Plus Showcases 'America the Beautiful' on Independence Day

Disney Plus will commemorate Independence Day with the launch of its documentary series America the Beautiful.

The streaming service will make all six episodes of the National Geographic-produced series available on July 4. Narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan, the series showcases North America's most spectacular regions to witness the landscapes of the most diverse land on Earth while focusing on its many unique creatures, said the streaming service.

According to Disney Plus, each episode of America the Beautiful -- the first documentary series to utilize cinema-grade cameras on fighter jets to reveal epic imagery -- showcases smart and brave animal heroes of all sizes whose funny and amazing antics are brought to life with character-led storytelling.

Executive producers for America the Beautiful are Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Ashley Hoppin. ■