Disney Plus Sets August Debut for 'The Mandalorian' Spinoff Series 'Ahsoka'
Streaming service releases trailer for series starring Rosario Dawson
Disney Plus and LucasFilm's The Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka has landed an August launch date, the streaming service said Friday during its Star Wars Celebration convention in London.
The series stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano, who investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy after the fall of the Empire, said the company.
Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck.
The third season of the Emmy-winning Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian is currently airing on Disney Plus.
The Star Wars Celebration convention, in which Lucasfilm creators discuss future Star Wars film and TV projects, runs throughout the weekend.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.