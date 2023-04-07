Disney Plus Sets August Debut for 'The Mandalorian' Spinoff Series 'Ahsoka'

Disney Plus and LucasFilm's The Mandalorian spinoff series Ahsoka has landed an August launch date, the streaming service said Friday during its Star Wars Celebration convention in London.

The series stars Rosario Dawson as former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano, who investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy after the fall of the Empire, said the company.

Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck.

The third season of the Emmy-winning Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian is currently airing on Disney Plus.

The Star Wars Celebration convention, in which Lucasfilm creators discuss future Star Wars film and TV projects, runs throughout the weekend.