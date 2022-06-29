Disney Plus' 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Signs Off Season 1 With an Impressive 1.8 Million U.S. Viewers

The Season 1 finale of Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi was streamed in 1.8 million U.S. households from June 22-27, a 20% uptick over February's Season 1 sign-off for fellow Star Wars Universe progeny The Book of Boba Fett.

The numbers were provided by Samba TV, which measures streaming video consumption based on a panel of 3 million smart TV users.

The Obi-Wan finale didn't match the U.S. performance of the last Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian., which captured 2.2 million L+4D domestic streams back in December 2020, a time when the overall Disney Plus subscriber base was significantly smaller.

But the new series, which recasts Ewan McGregor in the title role he had already played in several SWU feature films, did show that the new series is indeed able to expand the success of The Mandalorian ... something that came into doubt amid the winter's lackluster reception for Boba Fett.

Notably, Obi-Wan Episode 6 captured 420,000 streams in Great Britain vs. just 251,000 for the S2 Mandalorian finale. It also beat out The Mandalorian in other parts of Western Europe ... albeit, again, at a time when the Disney Plus subscriber base is a little more built out.

"Interestingly, the series finale trailed that of The Mandalorian by about 400K streams, despite its premiere outpacing The Mandalorian," said Cole Strain, VP of measurement products at Samba TV. "The Mandalorian’s already-established fanbase likely contributed to its higher level of viewer retention, while Obi-Wan continues to build its following as a fan favorite."