Disney Plus Flexes Trailer For 'Limitless with Chris Hemsworth' Series
Health and fitness-themed documentary series debuts November 16
Disney Plus follows actor Chris Hemsworth as he seeks to combat the aging process through healthy living and exercise in a new trailer for the National Geographic-produced series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, debuting November 16.
The six-part series features the Thor and The Avengers star as he looks to discover the full potential of the human body, said the streaming service. The series puts cutting-edge science of human longevity center-stage, with each series episode following Hemsworth as he takes up physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the aging process.
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is executive produced by Hemsworth, Ben Grayson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Jane Root, Arif Nurmohamed, Ruth Shurman, Bengt Anderson and Matt Renner.■
