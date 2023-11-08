Disney Plus Delivers New Season of ‘The Santa Clauses’
Series EP Jason Winer looks to explore history of North Pole in season 2 of Tim Allen starrer
Disney Plus will roll into the holiday season with the November 8 season two premiere of The Santa Clauses series, which promises to deliver more dramatic and comedic twists, according to the series' executive director Jason Winer.
Actor Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the series — based on The Santa Clause film franchise — as he continues to look for a successor to don the Santa suit. Winer, who served as executive producer of the series’ first season, said season two will introduce new characters as it explores the history of the North Pole.
“The kids’ interest in the series is built in — it’s about Santa and Elves, so the kids are going to be psyched,” Winer said. “What I tried to do with this season is have a lot of fun with the mythology of the North Pole, and the second season dives into the history of that.”
Along with Allen, the series stars Elizabeth Mitchell, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Devin Bright, Austin Kane, Matilda Lawler, Gabriel Iglesias and Eric Stonestreet.
Winer serves as executive producer along with Jack Burditt, Jon Radler, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.
