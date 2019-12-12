Disney Junior Orders Season Two of ‘Mira, Royal Detective’

Disney Junior has ordered a second season of Mira, Royal Detective ahead of its debut in spring 2020. Set in an Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the animated series follows resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and commoners alike.

Leela Ladnier plays Mira. Freida Pinto, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil and Aasif Mandvi are in the cast.

"Mira, Royal Detective hasn't even premiered yet and we have already seen the excitement building for this series featuring a brave and empowered young girl who will stop at nothing to solve a case,” said Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, original programming, and general manager, Disney Junior. “To ensure that we have plenty of new mysteries ahead for Mira, we are thrilled to begin production on a second season and can't wait to introduce her to the world in 2020."

Each episode features two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India.

Sascha Paladino is executive producer of the series, which was developed by Becca Topol.

Mira, Royal Detective is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation provided by Technicolor India.