Disney Jr. Putting 'Fancy Nancy' on TV

Disney Jr. is bringing Fancy Nancy, the character from the popular series of children's books, to television.

The network plans to develop an original animated TV movie and series. Disney's consumer products group will also create role play items and other goods. In addition, Fancy Nancy publisher HarperCollins and Disney Publishing will collaborate on books based on the television series.

Fancy Nancy was created by Jane O'Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser. The stories are aimed at children ages 2 through 7 and feature a girl who likes to show off her deluxe vocabulary and elegant wardrobe. She's been in 60 books, which have sold 28 million copies and have been translated into 20 languages.

"Children have been captivated by Fancy Nancy's wit and irrepressible spirit for a decade and we are very eager to give her an even bigger stage on which to perform" said Nancy Kanter, executive VP, original programming and general manager, Disney Jr. Worldwide, in a statement.