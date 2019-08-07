Disney Finishes Upfront With 5% Volume Gain

The Walt Disney Co. completed its upfront negotiations ringing up a 5% gain in sales commitments, according to a source familiar with the situation.

This year’s upfront included FX Networks and National Geographic Networks acquired as part of the 21st Century Fox deal.

Broadcast prime and late night prices for ABC on a cost-per-thousand viewers basis were up by double digits. Advertisers were interested in the final season of Modern Family and new series mixed-ish and For Life.

Related: Disney to Bundle DTC Services for $12.99 a Month

Cable and sports, including ESPN, were up in the low double digits.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football was up 20% in volume and college football was up 10%.

News prices were up by high-single digits.

Disney also saw strong demand for its Academy Awards broadcast and sold more than 50% of available units as part of the upfront.

Digital spending was up 50% versus a year ago, including cross-portfolio digital commitments.

Also up 50% were addressable advertising deals.