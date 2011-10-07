Disney Extends Iger Pact and Plans for Succession

The Walt

Disney Co. said it agreed to extend CEO's Bob Iger's contract through June 2016

as part of a succession planning process.

Iger, 60,

will add the title of chairman next March following the retirement of current

chairman John E. Pepper. Disney has also begun planning for Iger's replacement,

establishing March 31, 2015, as the time when a new CEO will be named.

As part of the

agreement, Iger's annual base salary will be $2.5 million. The salary

increases by $500,000 a year. Iger is not receiving any up front equity award

in connection with signing the new agreement.

Iger's annual

bonus award will be calculated based on the company's performance, including

its operating income, return on invested capital, earnings per share and

after-tax free cash flow. The target value of the bonus is $12 million

per year for 2002 though 2015 and $6 million for 2016, during which Iger is

expected to be serving as executive chairman. He will also be entitled to an

annual long-term equity incentive award of options and restricted stock units,

the ultimate value of which will be entirely dependent on the Company's future

financial performance. The target value for the incentive is $15.5 million per

year for 2012 through 2015 and $6 million in 2016.

"For more than

six years, Bob Iger has proven he has that ability at the highest level, The

Board is delighted that the company has been able to secure the longer-term

continuation of Bob's unique blend of experience and leadership skills," said

Pepper in a statement. "For these reasons - continuing the strategic direction

and growth of the company while ensuring a smooth transition process to the

next generation of leadership - the Board has determined that Bob should assume

the additional role of Chairman."

Iger was named

president and CEO in 2005 and his current contract was due to expire in 2013.

"I'm privileged

and grateful to lead The Walt Disney Company and our talented, dedicated team

at this exciting time," Iger said. "I'm committed to increasing long-term value

for shareholders and am confident we will continue to do so through the

successful execution of our core strategic priorities: the creation of high

quality, branded content and experiences, the use of technology, and creating

growth in numerous and exciting international markets."