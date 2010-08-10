Disney Earnings Jump

Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday reported sharply higher earnings, helped by strong results at its cable networks and movie studio.

Net income rose 40% to $1.3 billion, or 67 cents per share, from $954 million, or 51 cents a year ago. Revenues rose 16% to $10 billion.

"We grew revenues substantially and improved profitability across the

majority of our businesses," said President and CEO Robert Iger. "Our

performance underscores the value of sticking to a smart strategy even

in tough times, of investing in the right people, and of focusing

relentlessly on quality and innovation to drive growth in shareholder

value."

Disney's Media Networks division, which includes ABC and ESPN, recorded a

19% increase in revenue to $4.7 billion. Operating income rose 43% to

$1.9 billion.

Revenue rose 4% to $1.4 billion at Disney's broadcast outlets and 28% at

its cable units. Operating income rose 50% to $1.7 billion at the cable

networks, and 2% to $209 million in broadcasting.

The cable networks benefited from revenue that had been previously

deferred at ESPN. ESPN also had higher affiliate and advertising revenue

that was partially offset by higher programming and production costs

due to the World Cup and ESPN's new U.K. network, Disney said.

Broadcasting benefited from higher ad revenues at its television

stations and higher revenues at ABC Studios due to international sales

of Castle, Lost and Ghost Whisperer. Some of those gains were offset by

higher programming costs at ABC Television. Ad sales at the ABC

Television Network were flat because a drop in sold inventory and lower

ratings offset higher prices.