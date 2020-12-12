Disney Channel to Debut 'Secret of Sulphur Springs' in January

Disney Channel will debut its new time-travel mystery series Secrets of Sulphur Springs with a one-hour episode on Jan. 15, the network said Friday.

The series stars Preston Oliver as a pre-teen whose family looks to restore an abandoned hotel property that is rumored to be haunted by a ghost, according to the network. Josh Braaten, Kelly Frye, Landon Gordon, Madeleine McGraw, Elle Graham and Kyliegh Curran also star in the series.

Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr. serve as executive producers for Secrets of Sulphur Springs.