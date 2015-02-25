Disney Bringing Back 'DuckTales' in 2017

Disney has ordered a new version of DuckTales that will appear on Disney XD around the world beginning in 2017.

Like the original DuckTales, which was produced from 1987 to 1990, the series will be animated and feature Scrooge McDuck, his grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, and Donald Duck.

"DuckTales has a special place in Disney's TV animation history, it drew its inspiration from Disney legend Carl Barks' comic books and through its storytelling and artistic showmanship, set an enduring standard for animated entertainment that connects with both kids and adults," said Marc Buhaj, senior VP, programming and general manager of Disney XD in a statement. "Our new series will bring that same energy and adventurous spirit to a new generation."

The original DuckTales is available on the Watch Disney Channel app.