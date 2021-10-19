Disney Branded Television Taps Gloria Fan to Head Current Series Development
Former 20th Television Studios executive to oversee original series for Disney Channel, Disney Plus
Disney Branded Television has named veteran programming executive Gloria Fan as its head of Current Series, overseeing current and new projects for Disney Channel and Disney Plus.
In the newly created role, Fan will oversee original series development over such upcoming Disney Channel shows as Ultraviolet & Black Scorpion, as well as upcoming Disney Plus shows Sneakerella, National Treasure and the Beauty & The Beast prequel, said the company.
Previously Fan worked at 20th Television Studios where she served as vice president of Current Programming. Most recently, Fan's work has spanned across networks and streaming services including National Geographic's scripted powerhouses Genius and The Hot Zone, FX's Mayans M.C., NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Showtime's Homeland.
Fan will report to Disney SVP, Development and Current Series Reena Singh, said Disney.
