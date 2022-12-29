Dish Says It Gave FCC Facts on Cox Retrans Terms

(Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dish has sent the FCC a term sheet it says backs up the claim, cited in a story in Broadcasting + Cable, that Cox Media Group wanted to include both Standard General and Tegna stations in retrans talks.

Standard General is trying to get the FCC to sign off on its $8 billion-plus deal to acquire the Tegna stations. It has told the FCC it will not bundle Cox and Tegna stations in retrans talks and Cox has disputed the Dish claim, saying it never has and never will try to do so.

In a letter and accompanying documents Dish says will provide the FCC with "the facts" regarding that dispute, the satellite operator, which has been in a retrans dispute with CMG, submitted the retrans term sheet — which is entirely redacted in the public version — saying it was sent from Cox to Dish on November 19, 2022.

Dish has claimed that Cox, which is controlled by Apollo Global Management, an investor in the Tegna deal, has dragged its feet in retrans discussions because it wants to include stations owned by both Standard General and Tegna.

Standard General had not responded to a request for comment at press time.

Tegna, which owns 64 TV stations in 51 U.S. markets, agreed to be acquired by Standard General in February for $8.6 billion including debt. It also owns multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest and advanced advertising company Premion. ■