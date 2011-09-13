Dish Names Schlichting Head of Advertising Sales

Dish Network has named former Comcast executive Warren

Schlichting senior VP of media sales.

Schlichting will be responsible for all advertising sales

and set-top data initiatives for Dish. At Comcast, he was senior VP of advanced

advertising, overseeing the development and launch of Comcast's online, VOD and

interactive advertising products.

"Warren brings to Dish Network many years of

experience, deep industry relationships and a vision for advanced and

targeted advertising services that will be instrumental in increasing the

value of our advertising inventory," Tom Cullen, executive vice president at Dish Network, said in a statement.