Dish Names Schlichting Head of Advertising Sales
Dish Network has named former Comcast executive Warren
Schlichting senior VP of media sales.
Schlichting will be responsible for all advertising sales
and set-top data initiatives for Dish. At Comcast, he was senior VP of advanced
advertising, overseeing the development and launch of Comcast's online, VOD and
interactive advertising products.
"Warren brings to Dish Network many years of
experience, deep industry relationships and a vision for advanced and
targeted advertising services that will be instrumental in increasing the
value of our advertising inventory," Tom Cullen, executive vice president at Dish Network, said in a statement.
