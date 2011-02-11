Discovery Ups OWN Spending by $50M
Discovery Communications said it would be investing another
$50 million in the Oprah Winfrey Network.
The new funding comes on top of the $189 million Discovery
has already poured into the joint venture and will be spent on additional new
programming, said Discovery CFO Brad Singer.
In the fourth quarter, Discovery spent $40 million to $50 million
on OWN.
OWN launched on Jan. 1 and in its first month on the air,
its ratings were 33% above the ratings of the Discovery Health Channel it
replaced.
Discovery said it expects OWN to break even on an operating
basis in 2011.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.