Discovery Ups OWN Spending by $50M

Discovery Communications said it would be investing another

$50 million in the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The new funding comes on top of the $189 million Discovery

has already poured into the joint venture and will be spent on additional new

programming, said Discovery CFO Brad Singer.

In the fourth quarter, Discovery spent $40 million to $50 million

on OWN.

OWN launched on Jan. 1 and in its first month on the air,

its ratings were 33% above the ratings of the Discovery Health Channel it

replaced.

Discovery said it expects OWN to break even on an operating

basis in 2011.