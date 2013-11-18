Discovery Signs Early Deal With Time Warner Cable

Discovery Communications and Time Warner Cable said they reached an early renewal agreement of their distribution agreements.

The agreement, which includes Bright House Networks, covers multiple platforms and gives Time Warner Cable subscribers access to content from Discovery channels on both a linear and on-demand bases.

The agreement also covers authenticated access to Discovery programming. Discovery has been slow to grant TV Everywhere rights to distributors and has been seeking to monetize those rights.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're pleased to have reached this long-term agreement with Discovery well in advance of our deadline," said Andrew I. Rosenberg, senior VP, content acquisition for Time Warner Cable, in a statement. "Our customers will continue to enjoy Discovery's networks, in addition to a robust VOD experience, and we look forward to continually working with Discovery to provide more expansive out of home access to their content."

In the release, Time Warner Cable noted that the early agreement means there will be no interruption in programming. Time Warner Cable has been involved in a carriage disputes that have led to blackouts, including a month-long blackout with CBS in August.



"Ensuring viewers' access to and enjoyment of Discovery's unparalleled family of networks is our top priority, and we are thrilled to have reached this agreement with Time Warner Cable," said Eric Phillips, president, domestic distribution for Discovery Communications. "For nearly 30 years, Discovery has remained steadfastly committed to investing in and producing the highest-quality, original content to help viewers satisfy their curiosity about the world around them. This agreement reaffirms Time Warner Cable's support of that commitment, and we look forward to building value for Time Warner Cable's lineup and its customers for years to come."