Discovery Shows Small Q2 Profit Gain

Updated 11:35 a.m. ET

Discovery Communications reported a small increase in

earnings in the second quarter despite a 30% jump in revenues.

Net income rose 2% to $300 million, or 82 cents per share,

from $293 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenues rose 30% to $1.47 billion. Much of that increase

came from acquisitions in Scandinavia, which made smaller contributions to

earnings. Without the acquisitions, the company said revenues rose about 10%.

The figures were below Wall Street expectations of $1.48

billion in revenue and $324 million, or 91 cents a share, in net income.

Domestically, CEO David Zaslav told analysts on the

company's earnings call that Discovery had a successful upfront, drawing record

sales volume. It also said that its OWNjoint venture with Oprah Winfrey turned cash flow positive in the secondquarter, earlier than expectations, and has begun to pay back Discovery's

investment in the channel. After getting off to a slow start, OWN owes

Discovery $509 million.

Discovery reduced its guidance for the full year's earnings.

Discovery said it expects total revenue of between $5.55 billion and $5.625

billion and net income of $1.1 billion to $1.15 billion. In May, the company

had said it expected revenues to be between $5.575 billion and $5.7 billion and

net income to be between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion.

CFO Andy Warren said that much of the reduction in guidance

was caused by the acquisition of SBS happening later than expected and because

of $130 million in amortization charges stemming from the acquisition. The

company is also facing headwinds in foreign exchange and higher stock

compensation expenses.

Adjusted operating income at Discovery's U.S. Networks group

rose 11% to $472 million in the second quarter. Revenue rose 13% to $793

million. Advertising revenues rose 10% to $426 million. Warren said that with

Discovery getting double-digital price increases in the scatter market, it

expected low double-digit ad growth in the third quarter.

In the upfront, Zaslav said that Discovery was able to get

price increases in the mid to high single-digit in addition to volume

increases. Zaslav said that Discovery's sales team was able to bring new,

high-quality advertisers into emerging networks such as Science, Destination

America and Velocity.

Distribution revenues rose 17% to $348 million. Discovery

said it had $37 million in additional distribution revenue from licensing

agreements with streaming companies led by Netflix. Excluding digital licensing

agreements, distribution revenues grew 5%.

At its international networks, Discovery's operating income

rose 51% to $265 million as revenues rose 61% to $652 million.

Discovery said it repurchased 3.77 million shares of its

series C common stock at an average price of $70.17 per share for a total of

about $265 million. From July 1 through July 26, the company bought another

1.59 million shares for $119 million. It has purchase a total of $2.87 billion

worth of shares under its $4 billion stock buyback program.

Despite missing earnings forecasts, analysts didn't seem

alarmed about the company's prospects.

"We expect a muted response in the stock," said analyst John

Janedis of UBS in a research note. "The core business appears to be operating

in-line to better."

"Discovery missed expectations (again). As usual, most of

the miss doesn't matter to our core investment," said Todd Juenger of Sanford

C. Bernstein, referring to the amortization of SBS. But Juenger expressed some

concern about Discovery's 5% growth in domestic affiliate fee growth.

"The key question is whether that will accelerate in [the

second half of] 2013 (probably not), and more importantly, FY14 and beyond as

more and more distribution renewals take place," he said in a research note. We

never expected heroic domestic affiliate fee growth. Our valuation and

investment thesis (and Outperform rating) doesn't require it. But we do expect

[more than] 6%. 5% won't do."

Discovery

shares were down about 2% in the $82 range in mid-day trading.