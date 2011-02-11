Discovery Profits Up In 4th Quarter

Discovery Communications said fourth quarter profits rose as

the economy improved.

Fourth quarter net income rose to $202 million, or 47 cents per share, from

$151 million, or 35 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenues increased 7% to $1.02 billion.

"Discovery delivered another year of strong and consistent growth in 2010

as we leveraged our diverse slate of quality content across our worldwide

distribution platform in an improving global economic environment," said

David Zaslav, Discovery CEO, in a statement. "We generated significant

advertising and distribution revenue growth while thoughtfully managing our

cost base."

Adjusted earnings at Discovery's U.S. networks rose 16% to $347 million.

Earnings at its international networks rose 7% to $161 million.

Revenue at the U.S. networks rose 9% to $612 million. Ad revenue rose 13% to

$323 million. Revenues were curtailed because of lower ratings at Discovery

Channel in October. New programming was added and ratings began to stabilize,

Zaslav said. The company expects ad revenues to grow faster in the first

quarter with the scatter market remaining robust.

Distribution revenue rose 7% to $261 million at the U.S.

networks. Revenue at Discovery's international networks rose 4% to $358

million.

Discovery said its fourth quarter results included $32 million in expenses,

mainly form losses related to its joint venture investments, which include the

Oprah Winfrey Network, which launched Jan. 1. Discovery said it will beinvesting another $50 million in OWN this year.

For all of 2010, Discovery's revenue rose 9% to $3.77 billion. Earnings at the

U.S. networks were up 11%, while earnings at the international networks were up

22%. Earnings were $553 million, up from $541 million.

For 2011, Discovery said it expects total revenue to grow to between $4 billion

and $4.1 billion and net income to be $925 million to $1 billion.

The company repurchased 16.7 million of its own shares for $605 million.

"Our strong performance and financial position enabled us to begin

returning capital to shareholders," Zaslav said. "As we move forward

in 2011, we will continue to focus on creating high quality programming and

expanding our market share globally as we deliver strong operating performance

and enhance shareholder value."