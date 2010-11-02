Discovery Posts Higher Income

Discovery

Communications' earnings jumped in the third quarter, riding a robust

advertising market.

Net

income increased 98% to $186 million, or 43 cents per share, from $94 million or 22 cents a share a year ago, the company said Tuesday. Net income from

continuing operations was up 73% to $161 million.

Revenues

rose 11% to $926 million in the quarter.

"Our

ability to execute, combined with a robust advertising environment, enabled us

to deliver third quarter results that exceeded our expectations," said

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, in a statement. "We are

committed to building the next generation of growth drivers and are producing

real returns from additional investments in Animal Planet, ID and our

international networks, while launching our joint ventures, The Hub and OWN. We

are excited by the opportunities these investments present to further grow our

business long-term and generate increased value for shareholders."

Adjusted

operating income at Discovery's U.S. networks grew 12% to $346 million.

Revenues at the U.S. networks rose 11% to $585 million. Ad revenues at the U.S.

networks increased 16% to $304 million.

Brad

Singer, Discovery's CFO, said that the increase in ad sales came from

higher pricing in the scatter and direct response markets, as well as higher

sell through. Prices were up in the mid-single digits in the upfront, and there

were high teen percentage increase in scatter from upfront levels. Silver said

that he expects fourth-quarter ad revenues to be up in the mid teens as well.

Domestic

distribution income rose 9%.

For

the full year, Discovery raised its estimates, saying it expects total revenue

of between $3.75 billion and $3.8 billion and net income of $650 million to

$700 million.

During

the company's earnings call, Zaslav noted the fast growth domestically of

Investigation Discovery Animal Planet and Science.

Zaslav

said he was "very pleased with the initials results of The Hub, a joint

venture with Hasbro. He said The Hubs ratings were higher than Discovery Kids

and that the programming is starting to resonate with target audience. He said

that 50 new advertisers have come on board the channel, including many game and

toy companies.

He

also said Discovery was feeling good about the schedule OWN will have at

launch, and some of the personalities who will be joining the network later in

the year. OWN will be taking over the distribution of the Discovery Health

channel, which had revenues of 80 million and operating income of $30 million

last year.

While

OWN will face high expectations, Zaslav noted that "every cable network

takes time to find a voice . . . We are going to be listening to viewers. We

have oprah.com as a way for us to hear what they like and what they don't

like," he said. And if they listen, "we're going to have a

big asset."

Peter

Liguori, Discovery's COO, who has been working closely with OWN, added

that the company expected OWN to have better ratings than Discovery Health. He

added that blue-chip advertisers have made commitments to OWN, with some making

multi-year deal. "It's not merely spots and dots. They're

ones where they're heavily involved and integrated into our

programming," he said. If the ratings come in, the economics of the

channel will follow, he said.

Internationally,

Discovery said its major initiative is a roll out of TLC aimed at adding 100

million subscribers, building a female oriented network world wide that will

compliment the more male-skewing Discovery Channel. . Already this year, TLC

has added 50 million subs in 27 markets. .

Analyst

Anthony DiClemente of Barclays Capital said that Discovery stock has run up 15%

since the company announced second quarter results. "Third quarter

expectations are now inflated, programming costs continue to rise, fourth

quarter and 2011 growth is likely to decelerate, and valuation is demanding at

current multiples," he said in a note issued before Discovery's

earnings were released.

Like

most other cable network companies, Discovery has been benefiting from the

rebound in the ad market. But DiClemente says investors have already figured

14% to 15% growth in ad revenues into Discovery's stock price. The stock

is also trading at 21.9 times earnings, one of the highest levels in the media

sector.

Discovery

stock finished Tuesday up 9 cents at $44.49.