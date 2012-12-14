Discovery Paying $2B for Stakes in Europe TV Assets

Discovery Communications said it has agreed to pay about $2

billion on television assets in Europe.

The company is purchasing the SBS Nordic operations in

Norway, Sweden and Denmark from ProSiebenSat.1 Group for about $1.7 billion. It

is also acquiring 20% equity stakes in TF1's Eurosport Group and four pay-TV

channels in France for $239.8 million as part of an expanded strategic alliance

with TF1.

The company also said its board of directors has approved a

$1 billion increase to its existing stock repurchase program.

The acquisitions put Discovery, which has focused on nonfiction

programming, in the general entertainment, scripted and sports programming

businesses.

"SBS Nordic has a fully distributed portfolio of dual

revenue stream networks with a terrific management team that will expand

Discovery's footprint across the Nordic region, which includes some of the most

well-penetrated and stable TV markets in the world," David Zaslav, president

and CEO of Discovery Communications, said in a statement. "Individually, and

taken together, the acquisition of SBS Nordic, our pending strategic

partnership with TF1 through the acquisition of a minority stake in Eurosport,

and the increase in our share repurchase program are all complementary to our

long-term growth strategy of delivering sustained operating results, creating

strong organic growth through investment in content, brands and talent, and returning

capital to shareholders."

Discovery says SBS has the second largest television

portfolio in Norway with four networks and a 34% share of viewership, and the

No. 3 TV portfolios in Sweden and Denmark.

The acquisition includes 19 radio stations and several digital brands.

"The acquisition of SBS Nordic is a continuation of

Discovery's more than 20-year strategy of investing internationally to build

the most extensive global footprint in media, which now includes 153 networks

in 217 countries and territories," said Mark Hollinger, president and CEO of

Discovery Networks International. "We look forward to adding SBS Nordic's

networks and genres to our portfolio, learning from their well-respected and

experienced leadership team, and further solidifying the continued growth of

our international business, which is led by our strong regional team."

In its new deal with TF1, Discovery will help develop

Eurosport, the only pay-European sports channel and develop pay-TV content in

France, where it will become a shareholder in the TV Briezh, Histoire, Ushiaia

TV and Stylia channels.

Discovery has an option to increase its interest in

Eurosport to 51% in two years. If it exercises its option, TF1 could put its

49% interest to Discovery, giving Discover 100% ownership.

On a conference call with reporters, Hollinger said

Eurosport, which is distributed in 59 countries and has 130 million subscribers

in Europe, was attractive to Discovery because it carries regional sports like

tennis, skiing, cycling and skating that have passionate fans but lower license

fees.

"A few days a month this is somebody's favorite channel. It

doesn't strive to be that big massive platform," Zaslav said, which he sees as

synergistic with Discovery's programming model. "In general, our business is

about aggregating niche audiences."

Hollinger said the deal with TF1 does not include

Eurosport's properties being made available on Discovery's U.S. networks, but

that if through the partnership other opportunities arise for looking at their

content for other regions "we will look at that."

Discovery also has the ability to increase its stake in the

TF1 channels from 20% to 49% in two years.

As part of the alliance, Discovery would help develop

production of magazine and documentary programs through TF1 productions.

Additional reporting by Andrea Morabito