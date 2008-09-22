Discovery Health’s Mullin Gets Some TLC
Rita Mullin, vice president of development for Discovery Health Channel, was named to head up development for co-owned TLC.
As VP of development, she will oversee new and original programming, based in Silver Spring, Md., and reporting to Nancy Daniels, senior VP of production and development.
Mullin joined Discovery in 1996 as managing editor of Discovery Channel Monthly.
