Discovery Gives Its Family of Networks TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 6.

On the strength of 248.6 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Discovery and its siblings — including HGTV, Food Network, OWN and Investigation Discovery (“Whatever you’re into,” an announcer declares, “it’s on the Discovery family of networks”) — tops our chart.

With the exception of NBC, which stirs up some excitement for new fall drama Transplant in second place, our ranking is filled with more cable networks: MTV in third for Teen Mom 2, Disney Channel in fourth for a bunch of its shows including Amphibia and Jessie, and ID in fifth for Crimes Gone Viral.

Notably, the Crimes Gone Viral spot has the highest iSpot Completion Rate (98.85) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 248,558,129

Completion Rate: 98.76

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,184,345

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Transplant, NBC

Impressions: 226,718,253

Completion Rate: 98.30

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 12%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $3,273,968

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $532,165

3) Teen Mom 2, MTV

Impressions: 217,046,523

Completion Rate: 97.66

Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,511,970

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $47,808

4) Various shows, Disney Channel

Impressions: 207,177,468

Completion Rate: 97.39

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,944,345

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,401

5) Crimes Gone Viral, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 189,508,375

Completion Rate: 98.85

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $876,747

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).