Discovery Debuts ‘Mysteries of the Deep’ May 27

Mysteries of the Deep, a look into baffling underwater riddles, premieres on Discovery May 27. Jeremy Wade hosts. He employs a mix of science, archival footage, eyewitness accounts and expert analysis to solve the mysteries.

“The deep-sea remains a dangerous and unexplored frontier – a place that swallows evidence and where the unknown is normal,” said Discovery. “Jeremy takes on his biggest adventures yet and will stop at nothing to find answers.”

One episode uses new techniques to identify the Loch Ness monster.

Mysteries of the Deep is produced for Discovery Channel by Icon Films. For Icon Films, executive producers are Stephen McQuillan and Nicholas White. Neil Laird executive produces on behalf of the network.