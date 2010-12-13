Discovery Buys $500M In Stock from Newhouse

Discovery Communications says it is buying nearly

$500 million worth of Discovery preferred stock from Advance/Newhouse

Programming Partnership.

Despite the sale, Advance/Newhouse will remain

Discovery's largest shareholder with a stake of about 31%.

Discovery said the purchase is not part of the $1

billion stock repurchase program.

"Our investment in Discovery remains one of the finest moments in the

history of our company and we expect it will only become more successful as

Discovery continues to grow and flourish," said Donald E. Newhouse, president

of Advance Publications, in a statement. "We have no plan to further

reduce our ownership. Our goal is to take a small percentage of our investment

in Discovery and diversify into new acquisitions and investments that will

hopefully turn out to be as meaningful."