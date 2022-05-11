Discovery Again Gives ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through May 8.

Discovery’s Naked and Afraid XL, now in its eighth season, tops the Promo Mojo ranker for the week ended May 8, making it TV’s most-promoted show for a second week in a row.

ABC, the sole traditional broadcaster in our top five, promotes new unscripted true-crime series Who Do You Believe? in second place — also for the second week in a row.

Rounding out the ranking is Food Network, twice — promoting Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition in third place and BBQ Brawl in fourth — and E!, which hypes new reality series Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? in fifth.

Notably, the Worst Cooks and BBQ Brawl promos tie in scoring the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (117), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch them all the way through (vs. interrupting them by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 210,983,800

Interruption Rate: 1.34%

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $425,441

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $593,543

Impressions: 203,507,468

Interruption Rate: 1.18%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,440,357

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $173,486

3) Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition, Food Network

Impressions: 197,994,396

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $933,877

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) BBQ Brawl, Food Network

Impressions: 193,515,910

Interruption Rate: 1.12%

Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $842,460

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?, Entertainment Network E!

Impressions: 174,421,109

Interruption Rate: 1.83%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $515,624

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $735,154

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).