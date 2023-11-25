DirecTV and Tegna Queu Up Another Blackout Do-Si-Do

Tegna is back on the rocks with DirecTV, signaling to viewers Saturday that its stations could soon be pulled off the programming grids of the pay TV operator's platforms amid failing broadcast retransmission licensing negotiations.

The broadcaster, which owns 68 network affiliates in 54 markets, told viewers with DirecTV satellite, DirecTV Stream and U-verse subscriptions that they could "lose" Tegna stations starting Nov. 30 without DirecTV agreeing to "fair, market-based" terms on broadcast retransmission licensing.

DirecTV sees it different.

“Tegna has once again made a private negotiation public in the hopes of creating unnecessary and premature concern among some of our customers to extract higher rates for local broadcast stations," the operator said in a statement. "Unfortunately, that’s become the industry norm as the costs for free local stations have soared more than 20 percent year upon year upon year despite declining popularity and less-compelling content. We will continue to meet our customers’ demands for greater choice and value and do our utmost to shield them from unwarranted price hikes as we work with Tegna to renew its stations without any interruption.”

Certainly factoring in negotiations: 21 of Tegna stations are NBC affiliates that are accessible via Peacock, while 16 Tegna outlets are CBS stations that are delivered via Paramount Plus.

The two companies also threw down three years ago under similar circumstances. That dispute, which occurred before AT&T spun DirecTV off, lasted about three weeks.