DigitalReef Acquires Column6 To Expand CTV Capabilities

DigitalReef said it acquired Column6, a connected TV software platform.

Digital Reef said the acquisition gives it expanded CTV capabilities in programmatic advertising and streaming media ad management.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Column6 has built a powerful ad server and unified auction working with the largest CTV platforms and publishers, as well as Fortune 500 brands and ad agency holding companies,” DigitalReef CEO Maurizio Angelone said. “Its capabilities and expertise based on its proprietary technology will help DigitalReef expand its advantage in building close connections with audiences around the world, be it on mobile or connected TV and streaming media services.”

Ad tech companies have been looking to beef up their CTV capabilities as more viewers stream content and advertisers want to reach them.

Column6 has access to more than 2,500 CTV applications and integration with more than 25 programmatic bidders and DigitalReef has more than 3,000 publishers and established carrier customers in its ecosystem.

“The mobile device is the first, and oftentimes the only, screen for streaming media consumption for hundreds of millions of people globally,” Column6 CEO Mark Yackanich said. “While we continue to expand our CTV exchange and platform services in the US, we are thrilled to leverage our platform to help power an emerging streaming media ecosystem with leading mobile operators across the Americas."

After the acquisition, the Column6 team will be expanded to build out their full product and market vision with Column6 executives playing a key role in DigitalReef’s global growth.

“We are focused on building a best-in-class marketing ecosystem for our partners with the most advanced technology and highest caliber talent and expertise. The acquisition of Column6 is a significant step in fulfilling this vision,” Angelone said. “We are excited to combine our efforts to execute on our go to market strategy.” ■