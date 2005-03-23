Diddy Does Development

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and MTV: Music Television Wednesday announced a first-look, overall production agreement for future TV projects. Through his Bad Boy Entertainment company, Combs will serve as executive producer (and possibly appear on) potential MTV-branded programming.

Following the new season of P. Diddy’s Making the Band 3 on MTV, which earned some of the show’s highest ratings to date, Combs called the partnership a "natural fit."

"P. Diddy is at the forefront of music, fashion, film, television and entertainment in general, and he has been an integral part of MTV’s success through the years," said Brian Graden, entertainment president for MTV Networks Music Group.

The latest agreement adds to the list of joint projects for the hip hop mogul and the entertainment network, including the 2004 “Vote or Die” and MTV’s "Choose or Lose" campaigns during the 2004 presidential election and the development of an as-yet untitled urban heist movie.

